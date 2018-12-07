"Entertainment Weekly's Top Albums Of 2018

"Entertainment Weekly" has released their Top 20 albums of 2018. The top spot went to "Golden Hour" by KACEY MUSGRAVES.

Here's their Top 10...

10. Camila Cabello – Camila

9. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

8. Eric Church – Desperate Man

7. Black Panther: The Album

6. Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

5. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

4. Mitski – Be the Cowboy

3. Ariana Grande – Sweetener

2. Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

1. Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour

