The Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus

Great, ANOTHER virus to worry about...

July 30, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

There's a virus that's surfaced in Florida called EEEV.  You get it from mosquitos, it causes your brain to swell, it's VERY deadly, and there's no cure. 

Tags: 
Y98
EEEV
eastern
equine
virus
encephalitus
Courtney & Company

