Today is Earth Day! And with the way your routine has changed over the past month, has it made you appreciate nature more than before?

According to a new survey, 38% of people say yes, the quarantine has made them more appreciative of nature.

6% of people say it's made them appreciate nature LESS. The rest say they don't appreciate nature any more or less, or they're not sure if they do.

Some "activities" for Earth Day include... reducing your carbon footprint, recycling your wardrobe, and switching up your diet.

Click Here to see more.