Drew Barrymore To Get Own Talk Show

Drew Barrymore is getting her own TALK SHOW next year.

October 11, 2019
Jen Myers
Drew Barrymore is getting a syndicated daytime talk show next fall.  She says, quote, "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show.  I'm truly thrilled and honored."

#DrewBarrymore officially has a new television project! The actress, makeup mogul and mom-of-two will host a syndicated daytime talk show set to launch in fall of 2020 — hit the link in bio for all the details and let us know if you’ll be watching!⁠⠀ (--: @gettyimages)

A post shared by PopCulture (@popculture) on

 

