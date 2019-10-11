Drew Barrymore To Get Own Talk Show

Drew Barrymore is getting a syndicated daytime talk show next fall. She says, quote, "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I'm truly thrilled and honored."

