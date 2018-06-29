Drake Releases Unreleased Michael Jackson Song

One of Drake's new tracks is an UNRELEASED Michael Jackson song!

June 29, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by imageSPACE)

Categories: 
Features
Music

Drake released the track list yesterday for his new album "Scorpion".  It's a DOUBLE album, with 25 songs.  And his guests include Jay-Z, Static Major, Ty Dolla $ign, and MICHAEL JACKSON.

Michael appears on a song called "Don't Matter to Me".  TMZ says it's one of Michael's previously unreleased tracks and Drake raps and sings over it.

"Scorpion" is out NOW.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Drake
Michael Jackson
unreleased
releases
Song
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

10 Jul
Kesha & Macklemore Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 Jul
Imagine Dragons Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19 Jul
Parties On The Plaza Westport Plaza
20 Jul
Mud Mania Queeny Park
21 Jul
Mud Mania Queeny Park
View More Events