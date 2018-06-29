Drake Releases Unreleased Michael Jackson Song

Drake released the track list yesterday for his new album "Scorpion". It's a DOUBLE album, with 25 songs. And his guests include Jay-Z, Static Major, Ty Dolla $ign, and MICHAEL JACKSON.

Michael appears on a song called "Don't Matter to Me". TMZ says it's one of Michael's previously unreleased tracks and Drake raps and sings over it.

"Scorpion" is out NOW.

