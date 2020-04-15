There's a new term that describes sitting around, scrolling through your phone, reading depressing news for hours and hours: "Doomscrolling."

"Doomscrolling" has already spread on Twitter and to other corners of the internet. Predictably, it's on Urban Dictionary, where "doomscrolling" is described as the act of "obsessively reading social media posts about how utterly screwed we are."

So what can you do instead?

A new survey asked people what they're doing to stay mentally healthy right now. And here are the top five answers...

1. Checking in with family, 60%.

2. Trying to exercise more, 35%.

3. Limiting news consumption, 30%.

4. Making plans for once the pandemic is over, 30%.

5. Doing nice things for other people, 29%.

