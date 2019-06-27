Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife Passes Away

Sadly, Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Beth Chapman, passed away yesterday.

June 27, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman passed away yesterday.  She was 51.  Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September of 2017, and had been battling it ever since.

Sadly, her death wasn't a surprise.  She was placed in a medically-induced coma this week, after being hospitalized due to a "choking emergency."  Once she was in the coma, word got out that she wasn't expected to recover.

