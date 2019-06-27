Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife Passes Away

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman passed away yesterday. She was 51. Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September of 2017, and had been battling it ever since.

Sadly, her death wasn't a surprise. She was placed in a medically-induced coma this week, after being hospitalized due to a "choking emergency." Once she was in the coma, word got out that she wasn't expected to recover.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

