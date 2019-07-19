Disney's Live-Action Remakes Ranked

There have been 13 live-action Disney movies so far, including "The Lion King", which is in theaters this weekend. Here's the complete ranking, along with their critic score from RottenTomatoes.com...

1. "The Jungle Book", 2016, 94% . . . Audience Score: 86%

2. "Cinderella", 2015, 84% . . . Audience Score: 78%

3. "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book", 1994, 79% . . . Audience Score: 55%

4. "Christopher Robin", 2018, 72% . . . Audience Score: 83%

5. "Beauty and the Beast", 2017, 71% . . . Audience Score: 80%

6. "Aladdin", 2019, 56% . . . Audience Score: 94%, which is the best.

7. "The Lion King", 2019, 56% . . . It's too soon for an Audience Score.

8. "Maleficent", 2014, 54% . . . Audience Score: 70%

9. "Alice in Wonderland", 2010, 51% . . . Audience Score: 55%

10. "Dumbo", 2019, 46% . . . Audience Score: 51%

11. "101 Dalmatians", 1996, 39% . . . Audience Score: 40%

12. "102 Dalmatians", 2000, 31% . . . Audience Score: 32%

13. "Alice Through the Looking Glass", 2016, 29% . . . Audience Score: 48%

