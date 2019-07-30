Disney Sets New "Highest-Grossing Year For A Studio" Record

Disney set a new record for highest-grossing year for a movie studio, and it's only July. They've made $7.67 billion worldwide, which beats the previous record of $7.61 billion, which was set in 2016, also by Disney.

They put out five of the six highest-grossing movies of the year: "Avengers: Endgame", "Captain Marvel", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", and "Toy Story 4".

That's worldwide. Domestically, they're all in the Top Five, and that's never happened before.

And they have three more HUGE movies on the way: "Frozen 2", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", and "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker".

