The Different Types Of Yoga

Who knew there were so MANY types of YOGA?

February 27, 2019
Jen Myers
Features
Morning Show

Plain old yoga isn't good enough anymore.  Now there are LOTS of new types of yoga that incorporate everything from animals to booze.

A new survey asked people which types of yoga they'd want to try, and here are the results...

1.  Laughter yoga, which mixes laughing and breathing exercises . . . 20% would try it.

2.  Hot yoga . . . 18%.

3.  Silent disco yoga, where you wear noise-canceling headphones and listen to music . . . 17%.

4.  Immersive yoga, where scenes are projected on the walls and sounds are played so you won't focus on the outside world, 17%.

5.  Aerial yoga, where you're basically hanging on a small hammock, 15%.

6.  Yoga with cats, 15%.

7.  Beer yoga, 14%.

8.  Naked yoga, 14%.

9.  Heavy metal yoga . . . 13

10.  Yoga with dogs, 13%.

