The Different Types Of Yoga

Plain old yoga isn't good enough anymore. Now there are LOTS of new types of yoga that incorporate everything from animals to booze.

A new survey asked people which types of yoga they'd want to try, and here are the results...

1. Laughter yoga, which mixes laughing and breathing exercises . . . 20% would try it.

2. Hot yoga . . . 18%.

3. Silent disco yoga, where you wear noise-canceling headphones and listen to music . . . 17%.

4. Immersive yoga, where scenes are projected on the walls and sounds are played so you won't focus on the outside world, 17%.

5. Aerial yoga, where you're basically hanging on a small hammock, 15%.

6. Yoga with cats, 15%.

7. Beer yoga, 14%.

8. Naked yoga, 14%.

9. Heavy metal yoga . . . 13

10. Yoga with dogs, 13%.

