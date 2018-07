Asking for a to-go box early could help you lose weight.

A new study suggests that asking your waiter to bring one with your meal could help you eat less.

It turns out, that when we think our food will be thrown away if we don't eat it, we tend to eat more. But, if you pack up a portion of it before you even start eating, it saves you from overindulging.

