Details On NBC's Peacock Streaming Service

NBC announced all the details on their upcoming streaming service, Peacock...

1. Peacock will launch on Wednesday, July 15th. But, if you're a Comcast Xfinity X1 or a Comcast Flex subscriber, you'll be able to preview the service three months early, starting on Wednesday, April 15th.

2. There will be THREE pricing tiers: Free, $5.00 per month, and $10.00 per month. For free, you only get "limited" content, and there will be ads.

For $5.00, you get ALL the content, plus ads. And for $10.00 you can get everything, WITHOUT ads. NBC says there will be around 15,000 hours of content at launch . . . but only half of that will be available at the free tier.

3. Peacock will have the complete series of a ton of shows, most of which aired originally on NBC. They include: "30 Rock", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Cheers", "Downton Abbey", "Everybody Loves Raymond", "Frasier" . . .

"The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "Chicago Fire", "Chicago P.D.", "Chicago Med", "Law & Order", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "SVU", "Two and a Half Men", and "Will & Grace".

4. They've already announced some new content, including a "Battlestar Galactica" reboot, the "Saved By the Bell" revival, and the "Punky Brewster" sequel series.

5. Peacock subscribers will have the opportunity to stream "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" three hours EARLIER than their regular timeslots. (But they still won't be LIVE.)

6. There will be movies . . . stuff like "Bridesmaids", "Back to the Future", "Brokeback Mountain", "Casino", "Do the Right Thing", "Jaws", plus movies from the "Bourne", "Despicable Me", and "Fast & Furious" franchises.

In addition to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV+, Peacock will have to compete with HBO Max, which is launching in May.

