This Sunday is Earth Day. And if you already knew that, it might mean you're more DATABLE than other people...

A new survey by the dating app Zoosk found 78% of its members want to date someone who cares about the environment. And 74% said if they saw someone litter on a date, it would be a deal-breaker. Here are four more dating stats for Earth Day...

1. The top three deal-breakers that have to do with the environment are littering, wasting food, and leaving lights on. Wasting food is a bigger deal than most people realize. A new study found the average American wastes almost a POUND a day.

2. The HOTTEST eco-friendly thing you can do is PICK UP litter. The rest of the top five are recycling, being energy efficient, gardening, and shopping at a farmers market.

3. The states with the highest percentage of single people who care about the environment are Vermont, Alaska, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Virginia.

4. The top eco-friendly terms to use in your dating profile to get more matches are "reuse," "organic," "environment," "farmers market," and "nature."

