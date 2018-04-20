(Dreamstime)

Dating Stats For Earth Day

Earth Day is this Sunday, and a new study found being eco-friendly makes you more datable.

April 20, 2018
This Sunday is Earth Day.  And if you already knew that, it might mean you're more DATABLE than other people...

A new survey by the dating app Zoosk found 78% of its members want to date someone who cares about the environment.  And 74% said if they saw someone litter on a date, it would be a deal-breaker.  Here are four more dating stats for Earth Day...

1.  The top three deal-breakers that have to do with the environment are littering, wasting food, and leaving lights on.  Wasting food is a bigger deal than most people realize.  A new study found the average American wastes almost a POUND a day.

2.  The HOTTEST eco-friendly thing you can do is PICK UP litter.  The rest of the top five are recycling, being energy efficient, gardening, and shopping at a farmers market.

3.  The states with the highest percentage of single people who care about the environment are Vermont, Alaska, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Virginia. 

4.  The top eco-friendly terms to use in your dating profile to get more matches are "reuse," "organic," "environment," "farmers market," and "nature."

