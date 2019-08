According to a new survey by Monster.com, eight out of 10 people admit they've CRIED at work. And 14% cry at least once a week which includes 5% of people who cry DAILY.

So what's making us cry?

1. Our boss or coworkers.

2. Personal issues.

3. Feeling overwhelmed by our workload.

4. Bullying.

5. A client.

6. Making a mistake.

