Couples Who Hooked Up Thanks To "Dancing With The Stars"

"People" magazine has a list of 16 couples who appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" together, and then took their moves into a relationship. Not ALL of them lasted, but the show seems to have a better track record than "The Bachelor". Here's the list...

1. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev . . . They danced together on Season 25 two years ago, and have apparently been dating the past few months.

2. Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke . . . They didn't technically meet IN the ballroom, they met in 2006 through Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence, who was on Season 3. Matthew and Cheryl dated for a year a decade ago, but then got back together in 2017, and announced their engagement last year.

3. Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren . . . They were matched up on Season 27 last fall, and were fairly open about their feelings for each other throughout the season. But it didn't last. They broke up in December.

4. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy . . . The two pro dancers first dated for a year in 2012, then broke up, then reunited in 2014. Now they're married and they have a son.

5. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson . . . These two professional dancers dated on and off for several years until getting engaged last year.

6. Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec . . . They were paired on Season 20 in 2015, and immediately hit it off. They got married the next year . . . and had twins two years after that.

7. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber . . . These pro dancers actually got engaged during a live episode of the show. They tied the knot in March of last year.

8. Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy . . . Amber was paired with Val's brother Maksim on Season 23 back in 2016. She struck up a brief romance with Val, but it only lasted about five months.

9. Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff . . . They dated after being paired in 2006 on the show's third season, but two years later they broke up after Mario cheated.

10. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff . . . Karina rebounded almost immediately with Maksim. They got engaged in January of 2009, but called it off just nine months later.

11. Val Chmerkovskiy and Janel Parrish . . . They seemed to have a romantic connection when they were paired together during Season 19 in 2014 . . . but by the end of the season, things had cooled off.

12. Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan . . . They dated after being paired together on Season 5 in 2007, but broke up a few months later due to their busy schedules.

13. Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth . . . They had intense chemistry during the show's sixth season in 2009, and dated for more than a year before splitting up.

14. Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas . . . They won the show in 2009, and romance rumors followed them throughout the season. They never confirmed that they were dating, but the tabloids say they had a pretty nasty break-up.

15. Cheryl Burke and Chad Ochocinco . . . They were together on Season 10 in 2010, and Cheryl later admitted, quote, "We maybe had a little bit of a fling. I wouldn't take it to that word dating.”

16. James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd . . . They admitted to going on a date before the Season 18 premiere in 2014, but apparently things fizzled almost immediately . . . and they both got pretty sick of answering questions about it.

Click Here to see more.