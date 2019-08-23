Country Songs About Growing Up That Will Make You Cry

Here are a few country songs about growing up that WILL make you CRY.

August 23, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The site OneCountry.com has a list of 10 country songs about growing up that will, quote, "make you cry"...

1.  "Tough Little Boys", Gary Allan, 2003

2.  "He Gets That from Me", Reba McEntire, 2004

3.  "Boy", Lee Brice, 2017

4.  "Rebecca Lynn", Bryan White, 1995

5.  "Don't Forget to Remember Me", Carrie Underwood, 2006

6.  "Then They Do", Trace Adkins, 2003

7.  "Letting Go", Suzy Bogguss, 1992

8.  "My Little Girl", Tim McGraw, 2006

9.  "It Won't Be Like This for Long", Darius Rucker, 2008

Click Here to see more.

10.  "There Goes My Life", Kenny Chesney, 2003

Tags: 
Y98
country
songs
About
growing
up
Courtney & Company
make
you
cry