The Cost Of "The 12 Days Of Christmas" For 2018

Here's what buying "The 12 Days of Christmas" items would cost this year.

December 7, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Scvoart/Dreamstime.com)

Features
Morning Show

This made the rounds a little last month, which was WAY too early for it.  Now's the proper season to go through PNC's annual study on what it would cost to buy everything from "The 12 Days of Christmas". 

Here are the 12 items listed in the song, with their latest cost and inflation rate:

1 partridge in a pear tree: $220.13 (+0.1 percent)

2 turtle doves: $375 (0 percent)

3 French hens: $181.50 (0 percent)

4 calling birds: $599.96 (0 percent)

5 golden rings: $750 (-9.1 percent)

6 geese-a-laying: $390 (+8.3 percent)

7 swans-a-swimming: $13,125 (0 percent)

8 maids-a-milking: $58 (0 percent)

9 ladies dancing: 7,552.84 (0 percent)

10 lords-a-leaping: $10,000 (+3 percent)

11 pipers piping: $2,804.40 (+3.5 percent)

12 drummers drumming: $3,038.10 (+3.5 percent)

And the TOTAL COST would be more than $39,000.

Click Here to see more.

Y98
2018
cost
12 Days of Christmas
Courtney & Compnay