Conversation Buzzkills That Crush Your Chances On A Date

74% of single people in a new survey said that being able to have a good conversation with someone is more important than looks. And 60% said it's possible to fall in LOVE after just one conversation.

Here are the top five conversation buzzkills that can ruin your chances on a date...

1. Negativity. 41% said it's a huge turnoff.

2. Talking so much that your date can't get a word in.

3. Controversial topics, like politics and religion.

4. Cheesy one-liners.

5. Using too many big words just to seem smart.

70% said they've experienced awkward silences on a first date. And the top four ways people deal with them are by changing the subject . . . just ignoring it . . . staying silent and LETTING it be awkward . . . and looking at their phone.

13% of people also said they've been so desperate for something to talk about, they've googled "conversation starters" DURING a date. 19% have also done it to PREPARE for a date.

