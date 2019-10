A new survey found the top chores we like to avoid...

1. Washing our car.

2. Raking leaves.

3. Folding laundry and putting it away.

4. Mowing the lawn.

5. Doing the laundry.

6. Cleaning the bathroom.

7. Taking out the trash.

8. Washing the dishes.

9. Cleaning the oven.

10. Mopping.

