Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up And Got Back Together

People.com has a list of "Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Only To Get Back Together Again". The list includes...

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Halsey and G-Easy

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Dax Shpard and Kristen Bell

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Pink and Carey Hart

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Prince William and Princess Kate

Click Here to see more.