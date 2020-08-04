Celebrity Couples Of The Early 2000s That You Forgot About

It's been over a decade since the early 2000s, so Buzzfeed is looking back at some of the "weirdest" celebrity pairings from the turn of the century. And if it doesn't go without saying, none of them are still together.

Here's the list:

1. Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff

2. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake . . . Justin is married to Jessica Biel now.

3. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

4. Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera

5. Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

6. Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds . . . Ryan is married to Blake Lively now.

7. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck . . . J-Lo is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

8. Carson Daly and Tara Reid

9. Winona Ryder and Matt Damon

10. Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama

11. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, who actually were a '90s thing. Brad married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 . . . and started dating Angelina Jolie in 2005.

Click Here to see more.