Celebrity Beekeepers

The latest fad in Hollywood is BEEKEEPING.

And a lot of celebrities are into it, including Aaron Paul, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Garner, Morgan Freeman, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, and Samuel L. Jackson who turned Scarlett Johansson onto it.

Beekeeping has picked up during the pandemic, since people have more time on their hands. And L.A. is a great place to do it because there's no winter so you can get honey all year long.

You're also helping the environment. As one expert puts it, quote, "We educate the public that honey bees are safe and that we need them. Bees pollinate one in three pieces of food that we eat."

