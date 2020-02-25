Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related

A list from People.com of surprising celebrity relations includes...

1. Keith Morrison from "Dateline" is Matthew Perry's stepfather. Matthew was only 10 when Keith married his mom. And they're pretty tight. Matthew even bought his stepdad a Porsche 911.

2. Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance and Joe Rogan are distant cousins.

3. Melissa Gorga from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and "Karate Kid" superstar Ralph Macchio are cousins.

4. Elle and Dakota Fanning are related to Kate Middleton.

5. Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are distant cousins. You probably never thought about it, but it makes sense. Remember, Lenny's mom was Roxie ROKER from "The Jeffersons".

6. Halle Berry and Sarah Palin are distant relatives.

7. Singer Elle King is Rob Schneider's daughter.

8. Denis Leary and Conan O'Brien are third cousins.

The list also includes some connections that may NOT be all that surprising. Like the fact that Tom Hanks and Mr. Rogers are related which came out during the hype for the movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood". You probably also knew that Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine are brother and sister . . . that Nicolas Cage is part of the Coppola family . . . and that Emma Roberts is Julia Roberts' niece.

