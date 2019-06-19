Celebrities Who Won't Take Photos With Their Fans

Social media culture is starting a trend where famous people no longer want to take photos with fans because it's become more about bragging rights on Instagram than about sharing a moment.

Jim Carrey is the latest. He says he flat out refuses to take photos with people now, and he doesn't feel bad about it.

Quote, "I don't feel there's a pressing responsibility to please everyone. I'm not unkind to people, but I'd much prefer saying 'hello,' and 'who are you,' and 'what are you doing today?,' to giving a selfie. Because selfies stop life."

Here are sother celebrities who don't want photos with fans in public:

Chris Pratt, Emily Blunt, Frances McDormand, Amy Poehler, Maisie Williams, Emma Watson, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, Russell Crowe, Chrissy Metz, Justin Bieber, Sean Penn, and Kit Harington.

