Celebrities Who Fell In Love At First Sight

It's Valentine's Day, and there's a new list of 22 "Celebrity Couples Who Fell in Love at First Sight".

Here are the highlights...

1. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Michael says, quote, "I looked at her, and I said, 'Catherine, I'm going to be the father of your children.'"

2. Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé Kelvin Hayden: Taraji actually fell in love with Kelvin's PICTURE when a friend showed it to her. Quote, "I zoomed into his eyes and I was like . . . he just touched me in [my heart]."

3. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: Emily was having lunch with a friend when John walked into the restaurant. She says, quote, "And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."

4. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi: They first met backstage at VH1's "Big in '04 Awards". Portia says quote, "Ellen took my breath away . . . My knees were weak."

5. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana. Matt says, quote, "I saw her across the room, and it was like there was a beam of lighting shining down on her . . . she was radiating joy."

6. George and Amal Clooney. George says, quote, "I knew when I met her that she was super-extraordinary. I wondered if I would ever get a chance to date her. We were friends for a while and luckily she said yes."

7. David and Victoria Beckham. David fell for his future wife while watching a Spice Girls video. He told a friend, quote, "See the girl in the dark short dress? I'm going to marry her."

And Victoria says David later told her that after they met, he, quote, "went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it."

8. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Gisele says, quote, "I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."

