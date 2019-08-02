Celebrities That Follow You On Social Media
Do any celebrities follow YOU on social media?
There's a thread on Reddit asking: "What celebrity follows YOU . . . and why?" And it's led to some interesting and bizarre responses. Here are some highlights:
Britney Spears . . . "I have literally no idea why. I don't even follow her back."
Undecided voter Ken Bone . . . "Added on Facebook . . . really nice guy."
The singer of the Spin Doctors . . . "He followed me on Twitter for one day."
Emilio Estevez . . . "He was just following everyone who followed him though."
The Chainsmokers . . . "They commented on a photo of my flowers saying they liked them. I'd never heard of The Chainsmokers before."
MC Hammer . . . "I dunno why, I mostly post landscapes taken in Scotland."
David Hasselhoff . . . "I begged him."
Sir Mix-a-Lot. . . . "We had a really great convo about social media and community building on Twitter a few years ago."
