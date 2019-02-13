British Cartoons Creating English Accents In American Kids

A lot of popular kids cartoons today come from England, including "Thomas and Friends" and "Peppa Pig". And it might be having an unexpected effect on your kids.

Apparently, some parents here in the U.S. say that their kids have started talking with BRITISH ACCENTS because they're mimicking what they hear on those shows.

But if you're worried about your kid having that accent permanently, actual psychologists weighed in and they say that your kid will eventually drop it. Until then, though, enjoy them talking about to-mah-toes and zeh-brahs.

