We talked to the Philly bar that started the Blues 'Gloria' craze

(Y98) - The Jacks NYB is the bar in South Philly that is responsible for the Blues' "Gloria" phenomenon. Everyone knows the story by now, that a bunch of Blues players were at the bar on January 6th to watch the NFL playoffs. During commercials, the DJ at the bar played '80s songs, including Laura Branigan's "Gloria." The guys decided to play the song in the locker room following their next win. And the next. And the next. And the next....

January 23rd is when the Blues went on their 11-game win streak. NHL.com wrote an article about the Blues (old) new victory song. As the Blues climbed from last place in all of the NHL to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, The Jacks NYB slowly turned into a Blues bar. The crowd in South Philly now gathers to watch the Blues in the playoffs.

The bar has even turned into a STL tourist attraction, as one of the members told the story about how some St. Louisans had to stop by around midnight to see the bar where the Blues first ignited history.

Courtney and Company spoke with one of the Jacks' members, Brendan, and he talked about the bar, the Blues, and the upcoming battle with the Bruins.

GGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!!!!!!!! #PlayGloria #LGB A post shared by The Jacks NYB (@thejacksnyb) on May 19, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

