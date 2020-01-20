Today is "Blue Monday," which is considered the most miserable day of the year. A study back in 2005 figured it out using a formula that factors in the weather, leftover debt from Christmas, and a few other things.

And a new survey looked at the top REASONS we feel depressed this time of year...

1. Feeling broke after overspending around the holidays.

2. The weather.

3. The nights are too long.

4. A lack of sunshine.

5. The magic of Christmas is over.

6. We're already sick of work again after the holidays.

7. Feeling guilty for eating or drinking too much during the holidays.

8. General loneliness.

9. The pressure of New Year's resolutions. Or the fact that you already broke yours.

10. It's harder to have a social life in winter.

