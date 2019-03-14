The Billionaire Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham are officially BILLIONAIORES.

March 14, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have some competition, because DAVID and VICTORIA BECKHAM have joined them in the BILLIONAIRE COUPLES CLUB.

Their combined worth topped the billion-dollar threshold thanks mainly to David's soccer-related revenue, Victoria's fashion and makeup lines, and their various endorsement deals.

And Victoria still makes a few bucks off the SPICE GIRLS, even though she's not taking part in the upcoming reunion. 

