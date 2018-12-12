"Billboard's" Best Songs Of 2018

"Billboard" has a list of the 100 best songs of 2018, and unlike most of their lists, this one isn't based on actual charts and sales. It's just straight-up opinion.

Here's their Top 10:

1. "I Like It", Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny

2. "Sicko Mode", Travis Scott

3. "Boo'd Up", Ella Mai

4. "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande

5. "Nice for What", Drake

6. "This Is America", Childish Gambino

7. "Shallow", Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

8. "My My My!", Troye Sivan

9. "High Horse", Kacey Musgraves

10. "The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

