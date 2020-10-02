Look: Bikini Pictures Of Kylie Jenner Gets 48,000 New Voters
Kylie Jenner KYLIE JENNER posted some bikini photos as a ploy to send people to Vote.org, and it WORKED.
October 2, 2020
On Monday, Kylie Jenner posted a pair of bikini pics and urged her followers to go to Vote.org to get registered. Would you be shocked if I told you it worked?
Her photos led to a 1,500% increase in traffic to Vote.org, and 48,000 new voter registrations.
but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together ----