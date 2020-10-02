Look: Bikini Pictures Of Kylie Jenner Gets 48,000 New Voters

Kylie Jenner KYLIE JENNER posted some bikini photos as a ploy to send people to Vote.org, and it WORKED.

October 2, 2020
Kylie Jenner

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Monday, Kylie Jenner posted a pair of bikini pics and urged her followers to go to Vote.org to get registered.  Would you be shocked if I told you it worked?

Her photos led to a 1,500% increase in traffic to Vote.org, and 48,000 new voter registrations. 

but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together ----

A post shared by Kylie -- (@kyliejenner) on

 

