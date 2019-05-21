The Biggest Life Decisions
What's the BIGGEST decision you have made in your life?
May 21, 2019
What's the biggest, or hardest, decision you've ever had to make in your life? A new survey asked 2,000 adults. And having KIDS was the #1 answer. Here are the top ten...
1. Whether or not to have kids.
2. Getting married.
3. A big move to a new home.
4. Learning to drive.
5. When to retire.
6. Buying property with your significant other.
7. Deciding to break-up when you're in a serious relationship.
8. Figuring out how to save or spend your money.
9. Getting a divorce.
10. Quitting a job.
