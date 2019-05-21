The Biggest Life Decisions

What's the biggest, or hardest, decision you've ever had to make in your life? A new survey asked 2,000 adults. And having KIDS was the #1 answer. Here are the top ten...

1. Whether or not to have kids.

2. Getting married.

3. A big move to a new home.

4. Learning to drive.

5. When to retire.

6. Buying property with your significant other.

7. Deciding to break-up when you're in a serious relationship.

8. Figuring out how to save or spend your money.

9. Getting a divorce.

10. Quitting a job.

