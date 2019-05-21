The Biggest Life Decisions

May 21, 2019
Jen Myers
What's the biggest, or hardest, decision you've ever had to make in your life?  A new survey asked 2,000 adults.  And having KIDS was the #1 answer.  Here are the top ten...

1.  Whether or not to have kids.

2.  Getting married.

3.  A big move to a new home.

4.  Learning to drive.

5.  When to retire.

6.  Buying property with your significant other.

7.  Deciding to break-up when you're in a serious relationship.

8.  Figuring out how to save or spend your money.

9.  Getting a divorce.

10.  Quitting a job.

