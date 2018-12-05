The Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2018

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB.com) has released its list of the 10 biggest stars of 2018. It includes both movies and TV, and it's based on the number of page-clicks for actors and actresses this year.

Here's the list...

1. Karen Gillan. She's Nebula in the Marvel movies, including "Avengers: Infinity War" . . . and wrote, directed, and starred in the coming-of-age drama "The Party's Just Beginning".

2. Bryce Dallas Howard. She starred in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

3. Alicia Vikander. She starred in the new "Tomb Raider" movie, which wasn't huge in the U.S., but it brought home more than $215 million globally.

4. Tom Hardy. He starred as Eddie Brock in "Venom".

5. Rebecca Ferguson. She was in "The Greatest Showman" and "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".

6. Lily James. She starred in the British drama "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" . . . and played the young version of Meryl Streep's character in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again".

7. Jessica Barden. She had a breakout role in "The End of the [Effing] World", and was in the comedy "The New Romantic".

8. Hannah John-Kamen. She had a supporting role in "Ready Player One" . . . then was Ghost, the supposed supervillain in "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

9. Josh Brolin. He played the villain in two of 2018's biggest movies. He was Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War", and Cable in "Deadpool 2". He'll reprise both those roles in 2019.

10. Tessa Thompson. She starred in the absurdist dark comedy "Sorry to Bother You", the sci-fi drama "Annihilation", HBO's "Westworld", and "Creed 2".

