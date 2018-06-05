"Big Little Lies" Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep

Celebs they're just like us!

The cast of Big Little Lies--including new addition Meryl Streep--recently went bowling together. Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself, Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley holding bowling balls and captioned it, "We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies!" Zoe Kravitz was also in attendance, as seen in a photo that Woodley shared of the two.

Vulture also confirmed part two of the series won't premiere until at least 2019.