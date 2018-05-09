The Best Tacos In America

The website Thrillist posted a list of the best taco joint in every state.

Illinois has Taqueria El Milagro in Chicago. While Missouri has Mission Taco Joint located here in St. Louis and Kansas City. Thrillist says, "The creations are as delicious as they unexpected. It may never get the same status as the Mission, but if Mission Taco Joint is any indication, a St. Louis-style taco is good cause to get excited, too."

