The Best States For "Christmas Spirit"

A new study looked at ten different metrics to see which STATES have the most "Christmas spirit".

They factored in things like google searches for Christmas movies . . . shopping trends for ornaments and wrapping paper . . . our Christmas music streaming habits . . . and how much people give to charity this time of year.

And according to the results, the state with the most Christmas spirit is . . . Washington.

The top ten states for Christmas spirit are Washington . . . South Dakota . . . Utah . . . MISSOURI . . . Maine . . . Tennessee . . . Alabama . . . Arkansas . . . Virginia . . . and North Carolina.

Alaska ranked LAST in Christmas spirit, followed by Hawaii. So apparently the spirit fades once you're outside the lower 48.

