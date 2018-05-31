The Best Songs To Get Over A Breakup
"Time" magazine made a list of the Best Songs to Get Over a Breakup, and many of them ARE among the most popular breakup songs on Spotify.
Here are the highlights, in no particular order:
1. "Call Out My Name", The Weeknd
2. "Chelsea Hotel #2", Leonard Cohen
3. "Stay", Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko
4. "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber
5. "Ain't No Sunshine", Bill Withers
6. "Stitches", Shawn Mendes
7. "Back to Black", Amy Winehouse
8. "Somebody That I Used to Know", Gotye
9. "Let Her Go", Passenger
10. "Stay With Me", Sam Smith AND TOM PETTY
11. "I Fall Apart", Post Malone
12. "Happier", Ed Sheeran
13. "What About Us", Pink
14. "Hit 'Em Up Style", Blu Cantrell
15. "Survivor", Destiny's Child
