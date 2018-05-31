"Time" magazine made a list of the Best Songs to Get Over a Breakup, and many of them ARE among the most popular breakup songs on Spotify.

Here are the highlights, in no particular order:

1. "Call Out My Name", The Weeknd

2. "Chelsea Hotel #2", Leonard Cohen

3. "Stay", Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko

4. "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber

5. "Ain't No Sunshine", Bill Withers

6. "Stitches", Shawn Mendes

7. "Back to Black", Amy Winehouse

8. "Somebody That I Used to Know", Gotye

9. "Let Her Go", Passenger

10. "Stay With Me", Sam Smith AND TOM PETTY

11. "I Fall Apart", Post Malone

12. "Happier", Ed Sheeran

13. "What About Us", Pink

14. "Hit 'Em Up Style", Blu Cantrell

15. "Survivor", Destiny's Child

