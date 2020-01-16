Best Picture Oscar Winners Ranked

"Business Insider" looked at the CRITIC scores on Rotten Tomatoes for the 91 Best Picture winners, and ranked them from WORST to FIRST.

They broke ties by using the movies' AUDIENCE scores. And if those were the same, the movie with more user ratings came out on top.

Here are the 10 WORST:

1. "The Broadway Melody", 1929, Critic Score: 35%

2. "The Greatest Show on Earth", 1952, 45%

3. "Cimarron", 1931, 52%

4. "Cavalcade", 1933, 58%

5. "Out of Africa", 1985, 60%

6. "The Great Ziegfeld", 1936, 62%

7. "Around the World in 80 Days", 1956, 71%

8. "Forrest Gump", 1994, 72%

9. "Crash", 2004, 74%

10. "A Beautiful Mind", 2001, 74%

Here are the 10 BEST:

1. "All About Eve", 1950, Critic Score: 100%, Audience Score: 94%

2. "Rebecca", 1940, Critics: 100%, Audience: 92%

3. "The Lost Weekend", 1945, Critics: 100%, Audience: 90%

4. "All Quiet on the Western Front", 1930, Critics: 100%, Audience: 89%

5. "Marty", 1955, Critics: 100%, Audience: 87%

6. "The Godfather", 1972, Critics: 98%, Audience: 98%

7. "Casablanca", 1942, Critics: 98%, Audience: 95% (User ratings: 357,246)

8. "On the Waterfront", 1954, Critics: 98%, Audience: 95% (User ratings: 52,111)

9. "Lawrence of Arabia", 1962, Critics: 98%, Audience: 93% (User ratings: 74,969)

10. "It Happened One Night", 1934, Critics: 98%, Audience: 93% (User ratings: 33,611)

Click Here to see more.