The Best Heartfelt Holiday Gifts

According to a new survey, the majority of people say they'd rather get a HEARTFELT gift than an expensive one.

62% of people say they prefer gifts that are personal and have meaning over more generic gifts that cost more than $100.

And the five best heartfelt gifts are...

1. Framed photos.

2. Handwritten notes.

3. Photo books.

4. Custom mugs or cups.

5. Custom pillows or blankets.

Click Here to see more.