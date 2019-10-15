The Best Debut Albums Of All Time

"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 100 best DEBUT albums of all time, and here's their Top 10...

1. "Licensed to Ill", Beastie Boys, 1986

2. "The Ramones", The Ramones, 1976

3. "Are You Experienced", The Jimi Hendrix Experience, 1967

4. "Appetite for Destruction", Guns N' Roses, 1987

5. "The Velvet Underground and Nico", The Velvet Underground, 1967

6. "Straight Outta Compton", N.W.A, 1988

7. "Never Mind the Bullocks", The Sex Pistols, 1977

8. "Is This It", The Strokes, 2001

9. "Music from Big Pink", The Band, 1968

10. "Horses", Patti Smith, 1975

