The Best Cities To Raise A Family In 2018

An apartment website called Zumper.com ranked the ten best cities in America for raising a family in 2018.

They looked at 10 different metrics like income, how much an extra bedroom costs, high school dropout rates, and how many people are under 45. Meaning you have other parents to hang with. And the top spot went to Madison, Wisconsin. 70% of residents are under 45 . . . unemployment is low . . . and the average commute is just 19 minutes. Here are the Top Ten cities...

1. Madison, Wisconsin.

2. Lincoln, Nebraska.

3. Lexington, Kentucky.

4. Boise, Idaho.

5. Tallahassee, Florida.

6. Raleigh, North Carolina.

7. Omaha, Nebraska.

8. Des Moines, Iowa.

9. Austin, Texas.

10. Lubbock, Texas.

Out of the 94 cities they looked at, Baltimore came in last, followed by Detroit, Las Vegas, Cleveland, and Philadelphia. St. Louis came in at number 83.

