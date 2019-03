December 25th is the worst birthday you can have, according to a recent survey, ranking even lower than February 29th, which only falls on a Leap Year. June 15th was voted as the best birthday you can have.

The poll also found just over half of us want or EXPECT cake on our birthday . . . 84% of us like to add candles . . . and 75% make a wish when blowing them out.

