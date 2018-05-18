The Best And Worst Cities To Visit This Summer

Wallethub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to visit this summer to the worst.

The rankings are based on 40 different factors including the cost of flights . . . the cost of hotels and food . . . weather . . . safety . . . and attractions and activities.

And the 10 best cities to visit are:

Washington D.C. . . . Orlando . . . Austin, Texas . . . Chicago . . . Atlanta . . . Cincinnati . . . Dallas-Fort Worth . . . Oklahoma City . . . Las Vegas . . . and Houston.

St. Louis barely misse the top 10 coming in at number 14 on the list.

The 10 worst are:

Santa Rosa, California . . . Oxnard, California . . . Sarasota, Florida . . . Bridgeport, Connecticut . . . Bakersfield, California . . . Spokane, Washington . . . Albany, New York . . . Portland, Maine . . . Lansing, Michigan . . . and Toledo, Ohio.

