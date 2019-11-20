The Best Albums Of The Decade

Here are the BEST albums of the past decade.

Billboard's editorial staff put together a list of the 100 greatest albums of the 2010s.  Here's the Top 10:

1.  "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy", Kanye West, 2010

2.  "Lemonade", Beyoncé, 2016

3.  "Channel Orange", Frank Ocean, 2012

4.  "Red", Taylor Swift, 2012

5.  "To Pimp a Butterfly", Kendrick Lamar, 2016

6.  "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves, 2018

7.  "Anti", Rihanna, 2016

8.  "Thank U Next", Ariana Grande, 2019

9.  "Body Talk", Robyn, 2010

10.  "21", Adele, 2011

