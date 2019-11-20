The Best Albums Of The Decade
Here are the BEST albums of the past decade.
November 20, 2019
Billboard's editorial staff put together a list of the 100 greatest albums of the 2010s. Here's the Top 10:
1. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy", Kanye West, 2010
2. "Lemonade", Beyoncé, 2016
3. "Channel Orange", Frank Ocean, 2012
4. "Red", Taylor Swift, 2012
5. "To Pimp a Butterfly", Kendrick Lamar, 2016
6. "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves, 2018
7. "Anti", Rihanna, 2016
8. "Thank U Next", Ariana Grande, 2019
9. "Body Talk", Robyn, 2010
10. "21", Adele, 2011
