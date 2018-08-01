The Best Airline For Not Losing Your Luggage

According to a new study, out of all the major airlines in the U.S., SPIRIT does the best job at not losing people's bags. They tied with Delta for the lowest lost luggage rate over the past five years.

The airlines that lose the most luggage are the smaller regional carriers. Envoy Air, which used to be American Eagle, is the worst . . . and ExpressJet and SkyWest are the second- and third-worst.

Believe it or not, the rate of lost bags has gone down 27% overall since 2012.

Click Here to see more.