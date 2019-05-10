The Best Activities For Reducing Stress

AA new survey asked people to rank 15 different activities to relieve stress from best to worst. And here are the results...

1. Making love.

2. Sleeping.

3. Listening to music.

4. Taking a hot shower or bath.

5. Getting a massage.

6. Walking.

7. Meditating.

8. Playing with animals.

9. Stretching.

10. Reading.

11. Drinking a cup of tea.

12. Exercising.

13. Yoga.

14. Lighting a candle.

15. Journaling.

Click Here to see more.