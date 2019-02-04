Being A "Workaholic"

Are you a WORKAHOLIC?

February 4, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Ocusfocus/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Almost half of Americans now consider themselves to be workaholics, according to a new survey.  2,000 people were polled, and 48% said they're workaholics. 

Here are the top 10 signs you really are one, according to the survey...

1.  You prioritize your work over your personal life.  54% of workaholics said they do.

2.  You worry about work during your days off, 51%.

3.  You struggle to completely stop working on vacation, 50%.

4.  You check your work email at night, 48%.

5.  You're often the first person to get to work, and the last to leave, 46%.

6.  You feel like you CAN'T take vacation, because you're too busy, 46%.

7.  You usually work through lunch, 45%.

8.  You feel anxious if you don't check in or know what's happening at work, 45%.

9.  Your friends or family say you work too much, 44%.

10.  You check your work email first thing in the morning, 39%.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
being
workaholic
Courtney & Company