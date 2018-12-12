Baby Name Trends For 2019

Here are some baby name trends to watch out for in 2019...

Names based on muted colors (like Ash and Ivory)

Names based on jewels (like Garnet and Opal)

Names that start with "F" (like Felix and Flora)

Three-Letter names (like Hal and Kit)

Vintage nicknames for boys (like Ace and Buddy)

ANIMAL based names (like Lynx and Fox)

Names that have a "U" in it (like Jude and True)

Gender-Neutral names (like Robin and Story)

Famous last names (like Bowie and Lennon)

Fewer "Em" names (like Emma and Emerson)

