Baby Born At Pink Concert

A baby was born during the PINK concert in Liverpool, England on Tuesday. Denise Jones was three weeks from her due date when she went to the show, but her daughter decided to make an early entrance during the first song, "Get the Party Started". Medics on-site had to help with the delivery, and Denise said, "The plan was to call her Dolly Louise, but since she was born in the concert we've changed it to Dolly PINK."

